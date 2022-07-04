Will an IMF package ease the pain for ordinary Lankans or make it worse? | In Focus podcast

July 04, 2022 17:39 IST

Meera Srinivasan speaks to us on the current economic situation in Sri Lanka, and how the recent visit by the IMF will impact the crisis.

As Sri Lanka faces its worst ever economic crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just concluded a 10-day visit to the island nation. The purpose of the visit was to study the situation and hold talks with Lankan government officials regarding some kind of a relief package. But help from the IMF comes with conditions attached, and they are not always what the recipient likes.

Also read: Explaining Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

Also Read: India has really helped us during this crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe

What kind of help is Sri Lanka likely to get from the IMF? What is life like for ordinary people right now? How are the Rajapaksas still in power, despite the widespread misery, and in the face of fierce and sustained protests?

Guest: Meera Srinivasan, The Hindu’s Sri Lanka correspondent

Advertisement

Advertisement

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: