Will an IMF package ease the pain for ordinary Lankans or make it worse? | In Focus podcast
Meera Srinivasan speaks to us on the current economic situation in Sri Lanka, and how the recent visit by the IMF will impact the crisis.
As Sri Lanka faces its worst ever economic crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just concluded a 10-day visit to the island nation. The purpose of the visit was to study the situation and hold talks with Lankan government officials regarding some kind of a relief package. But help from the IMF comes with conditions attached, and they are not always what the recipient likes.
Also read: Explaining Sri Lanka’s economic crisis
Also Read: India has really helped us during this crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe
What kind of help is Sri Lanka likely to get from the IMF? What is life like for ordinary people right now? How are the Rajapaksas still in power, despite the widespread misery, and in the face of fierce and sustained protests?
Guest: Meera Srinivasan, The Hindu’s Sri Lanka correspondent
Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
Listen to more In Focus podcasts:
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.