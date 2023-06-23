HamberMenu
Will a shorter medical course solve rural doctor shortages? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

June 23, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Health Department to consider starting a three-year diploma course for medical practitioners, who would then serve in primary health centres (PHCs). This is not the first time that such a proposal has been considered in the country. India has nearly 1 lakh MBBS seats, but there continues to be a massive shortage of doctors in rural areas.

Will a shorter course help bring in more medical professionals to serve where they are needed or will it erode the structure of medical education? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, former Vice Chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University; Dr. Soham D. Bhaduri, Health Policy and Leadership Specialist; Editor-in-Chief, The Indian Practitioner

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

