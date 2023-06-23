Will a shorter medical course solve rural doctor shortages? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

June 23, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Health Department to consider starting a three-year diploma course for medical practitioners, who would then serve in primary health centres (PHCs). This is not the first time that such a proposal has been considered in the country. India has nearly 1 lakh MBBS seats, but there continues to be a massive shortage of doctors in rural areas.

Will a shorter course help bring in more medical professionals to serve where they are needed or will it erode the structure of medical education? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, former Vice Chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University; Dr. Soham D. Bhaduri, Health Policy and Leadership Specialist; Editor-in-Chief, The Indian Practitioner

Host: Zubeda Hamid

