Wildlife protection in India: A status check on the occasion of World Wildlife Conservation Day | In Focus podcast

Janaki Lenin and Prerna Singh Bindra speak to us on wildlife conservation in India, and if wildlife photography and Eco tourism affect the conservation of endangered species in the country.

December 03, 2022 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

G. Sampath

December 4 is World Wildlife Conservation Day, and on this occasion, The Hindu brings you a special episode of InFocus aimed at raising public awareness about the importance of wildlife protection and the issues around it.

More than 100 species of plants and animals in India currently figure in the ‘Red List’ of endangered species put out by the International Union for Conservation of Nature or IUCN. Many more are vulnerable. What exactly are the threats facing wildlife in India? How do we deal with them? At a more fundamental level, do we really appreciate why we should care about wildlife?

We explore the various challenges around conservation with two remarkable individuals who have in common a strong passion for wildlife.

Guests:

Janaki Lenin is a journalist who specialises in wildlife science. She has been involved in drafting plans for managing human-animal conflict and has served as a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). She is also the author of ‘ Every Creature has a story: What Science reveals about Animal Behaviour’.

Prerna Singh Bindra is a leading environmental journalist. She is a visiting faculty at the National Centre for Biological Sciences, and a recipient of the Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award. She is also the author of The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

