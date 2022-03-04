Podcast

Why isn’t global interconnectedness halting war? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Withering flower bunches, that the staff is refusing to remove, are seen at the entrance of the Ukrainian Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
Suhasini HaidarMarch 04, 2022 00:55 IST
Updated: March 04, 2022 00:56 IST

The Russian actions open the door to reinvent multilateral institutions that have been failing.

In a bid to isolate Russia, the world has imposed some of the most wide-raging sanctions seen in recent times, as the war in Ukraine enters the eighth day. But why has the international world order failed to prevent the war?

Here we discuss the implications of Russia’s war on its neighbouring country and the human cost of the war.

Guests: Mohan Kumar, Professor and Dean, Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives at the O.P. Jindal Global University and former diplomat;
Asoke Mukerji, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2013 to 2015 and served in capitals like London and Moscow
