Why is the Chinese Communist Party Congress important for Xi Jinping and the rest of the world? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah October 12, 2022 16:01 IST

Ananth Krishnan speaks to us on the importance of the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress to the world, and how China’s zero COVID policy changed the country.

Chinese President and general secretary of China’s Communist Party, Xi Jinping, is all set to shred the two-term rule for the country’s top leader in the post Deng Xiaoping era. Xi will be the first leader in decades who is expected to hang for an unprecedented third term at the upcoming 20 th Congress of the Communist Party. So, what does this mean for China and its internal and external policies? Will we see a harder Chinese approach towards its own people and to the rest of the world? And, how has the continuing zero COVID policy changed China? Guest: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent of The Hindu, based in Beijing. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



