Why is India not exercising enough? | In Focus podcast

Dr K Srinath Reddy talks about insufficient physical activity among Indians, how this increases risk for a host of diseases, the necessity for government and policy-level measures to carve out green, safe spaces and why exercising needs to begin young.

Published - July 15, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

A recent study published in the journal The Lancet Global Health, brought out a staggering figure – almost half of all Indians are not sufficiently physically active. Between 2000 and 2022, the number of adults who engaged in insufficient physical activity increased from a little over 22% to 49.4%. Women were found to be more physically inactive than men. Across the world, South Asia was ranked second highest in the number of adults being insufficiently active, after the high-income Asia-Pacific region, which came first.

Nearly 50% Indian adults insufficiently physically active: Lancet study

World over, about 1/3 of all adults, 31.3% were not sufficiently physically active, and if this trend continues, researchers said, the target of reducing physical inactivity by 15% globally by 2030, will not be met.

An adequate amount of exercise has for long been known to help prevent multiple non-communicable diseases including hypertension, diabetes and heart disease, and is known to promote mental well being.

India holds the dubious rank of being one of the top countries in the world when it comes to obesity and diabetes and a high burden of heart and yet the amount of physical activity Indians do, is decreasing.

Why are Indians not exercising enough? What amounts to an adequate amount of physical activity for an adult per week? How is the lack of exercise going to affect the massive burden of non-communicable diseases in India? And what can be done to encourage physical activity at schools, communities and in offices?

Guest: Dr K Srinath Reddy, distinguished professor of public health, Public Health Foundation of India

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

