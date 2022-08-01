Why India’s top sports federations are in trouble | In Focus podcast
Vijay Lokapally speaks to us on the current challenges faced by Indian sports federations, and how that is affecting the performance of players in respective sports.
India’s top sports bodies are in trouble. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is facing suspension by the International Olympic Committee if it doesn’t hold elections very soon. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) could get banned by FIFA if it doesn’t get its governance-related issues sorted. Hockey India, too, is in trouble – the International Hockey Federation has threatened to strip India of its hosting rights for the 2023 hockey World Cup.
All this comes close on the heels of match-fixing allegations against the Table Tennis Federation of India. What is going on with India’s sports bodies? What happens to Indian athletes if these suspensions come to pass? Where does the buck stop when it comes to holding our sports administrators accountable?
Guest: Vijay Lokapally, Editorial consultant, Sportstar
Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
