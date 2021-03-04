Podcast

Why India needs to accelerate its vaccine programme | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

On March 1, India launched the second phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme, targeting 27 million citizens above the age of 60 and those above 45 with co-morbidities. Looking back, how did the country perform in phase 1 of its vaccination drive that was launched in January for healthcare and frontline workers? With the country seeing a surge in cases after a few months of a decrease in numbers, do we need to accelerate the pace of our vaccine coverage.

To speak to us about this and more, we have with us Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India

