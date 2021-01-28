Why haven’t other sports reached the heights of cricket? | The Hindu Parley podcast

On January 19, precisely a month after being bowled out for its lowest Test score of 36 against Australia, India bounced back to script one of the memorable series triumphs.

Dealing with injuries and insult in varying degrees, the squad fought gallantly to beat the odds and a full-strength opponent to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series-clinching three-wicket win at Brisbane — the first for a visiting team since 1988 — was achieved by a team without nine of the regular players who formed the playing XI in the first Test at Adelaide.

This fitting finale to India’s tale of guts and glory brought with it the admiration of not only cricket-playing nations but also sports lovers across disciplines.

Here we discuss why India has not replicated or even remotely matched the success of cricket in other sports?

Guests: R.B. Ramesh, a former British champion, a Commonwealth champion, a Grandmaster-turned-coach, and former chief of the National Selection Committee; Sharath Kamal, a two-time Asian Games medallist, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and a Commonwealth champion.

Host: Rakesh Rao

