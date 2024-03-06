GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Why hasn’t England’s ‘Bazball’ been delivered in India? | In Focus podcast

With India holding a 3-1 lead, N. Sudarshan joins us to discuss the IND vs. ENG test series and explain why England’s Bazball strategy hasn’t proven successful.

March 06, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Ever since the English cricket team arrived in India, ‘Bazball’ is on the lips of every cricket buff. It is a unique style of play that paid rich dividends for the English team --until the India tour. England is trailing the five-match Test series 1-3, and there is a lot of debate around whether ‘Bazball’ has been overhyped, and if England has failed to adapt it to Indian conditions.

What are the elements of Bazball? How did it develop? Has India finally exposed its limitations?

Guest: N Sudarshan from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

