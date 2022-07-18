Podcast

Why has Twitter gone to court against the Indian government? | In Focus podcast

G. SampathJuly 18, 2022 16:47 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 16:47 IST

Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging multiple content-blocking orders from the government of India. Twitter’s petition has sought the quashing of as many as 39 blocking orders, issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act (IT Act). It wants them overturned on the grounds that they are both “procedurally and substantially” non-compliant with relevant legislation - Section 69A of the IT Act.

The petition also argues that the blocking orders are unconstitutional, and violate the principles of online speech and intermediary liability. What has prompted Twitter to go to the court? Do the blocking orders satisfy the parameters of natural justice? Is there any problem with the government’s interpretation of the law, or with the itself? We with speak Alok Prasanna from the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

Guest: Alok Prasanna from the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

