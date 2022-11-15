Why has the CCI levied multiple penalties on Google| In Focus podcast

November 15, 2022 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

In late October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) levied penalties exceeding Rs. 2000 crore, totally across two cases for anticompetitive practices. One was to do with what CCI called Google’s abuse of its dominant position in the mobile ecosystem. CCI said that mandatory pre-installation of the entire Google Mobile Suite, with no option to un-install the same, and their prominent placement amounts to imposition of unfair condition on device manufacturers and thereby contravenes competition law.

In the second case, CCI said making access to the Play Store dependent on mandatory usage of Google Play Billing System for paid apps and in-app purchases was one-sided and arbitrary and devoid of any legitimate business interest.

A third complaint that the CCI is currently reviewing is against Google for allegedly denying market access to Smart TV makers who do not enter into licensing agreements with Google.

To share his views on the topic, we have with us today Rahul Singh, Associate Professor, NLSIU Bangalore, who teaches Competition Law & Policy, Regulation, WTO and Jurisprudence.

Guest: Rahul Singh, Associate Professor, NLSIU Bangalore, who teaches Competition Law & Policy, Regulation, WTO and Jurisprudence

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor-Business, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

