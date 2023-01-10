HamberMenu
Why does India want to be a global hub for Green Hydrogen? | In Focus podcast

Anuraag Nallapaneni speaks to us on how the National Green Hydrogen Mission will be implemented, and if India has the manufacturing base to develop itself into a green hydrogen hub. 

January 10, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

G. Sampath

Last week the government announced that it has allocated ₹19,744 crore for a National Green Hydrogen Mission. The Mission will aim to make India a ‘global hub’ for producing, using and exporting green Hydrogen.

India is not alone in formulating a green hydrogen strategy, or in setting aside big money for developing the country into a global hug for green hydrogen. In the last 18 months or so, several developing countries have zeroed in on green hydrogen, which is viewed by many as a silver bullet of sorts for decarbonisation.

How will the National Green Hydrogen Mission be implemented? How does green hydrogen fit in with India’s energy consumption profile? Does India have the manufacturing base to develop itself into a green hydrogen hub?

Guest: Anuraag Nallapaneni from the World Resources Institute, India.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

