Why does India have such high diabetes numbers? | In Focus podcast

Dr V Mohan shares his views on the ICMR-INDIAB study, the urban rural divide in diabetes prevalence in India and the urgent necessity for preventive action.

June 15, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
An India-wide study on the prevalence of diabetes and pre-diabetes, results of which were released recently, threw up some startling results: 10.13 crore people in our country of 140 crore could be diabetic, and another 13.6 crore are estimated to be at the pre-diabetic stage. The study was conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Union Health Ministry.

Apart from diabetes, the study also revealed that 35.5% of Indians suffer from hypertension, while nearly 40% of the population has abdominal obesity. Uttar Pradesh had the lowest prevalence of diabetes at 4% while Goa had the highest at 26.4%, closely followed by Puducherry and Kerala.

What does the rural-urban divide in the diabetes numbers tell us? How can these high numbers in diabetes be tackled by States? How much of a role does our diet play and what can individuals do?

Guest: Dr V Mohan, senior author of the study and chairman Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre in Chennai

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

