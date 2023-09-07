HamberMenu
Why did Xi Jinping decide to skip the G-20 summit? | In Focus podcast

Ananth Krishnan highlights the possible reasons behind Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence from the G20 summit and whether China is sending deliberate signals to India as well as the West.

September 07, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

President Xi Jinping will not be attending the G-20 summit in Delhi. Instead, Premier Li Qiang with lead the Chinese delegation. This is the first time that Xi will be missing the G-20 summit, and China has offered no explanation for why he won’t be attending.

So, what is the significance of Xi skipping such a high profile international event that will also see the likes of US President Joe Biden attending? Is China trying to send a message to India? By staying away from G-20, isn’t Xi missing an opportunity to be front and centre of an important diplomatic forum?

Guest: Ananth Krishnan, The Hindu’s China correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

