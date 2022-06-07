Why are Kashmiri Hindus quitting the Valley? | In Focus podcast

Kapil Kak speaks to us on where things stand presently in the Kashmir Valley as minorities flee and terrorist killings continue

Kashmiri Pandits, many of whom were given government jobs and brought to the Valley a decade ago, have started to flee following targeted killings of their colleagues by terrorists. Not just Kashmiri Pandits, but other Hindus have also been killed. As have Muslims. In August 2019, when Article 370 was reduced to a shell, and the state of Jammu & Kashmir whittled down to a Union Territory, the Central government promised to turn it into the most developed state in the country within five years. Long a part of the BJP’s ideological agenda, Home Minister Amit Shah said on the floor of Parliament at the time that Article 370 was the biggest hurdle in the path of normalcy in Kashmir. Where do things stand now as minorities flee and terrorist killings continue? Guest: Air Vice-Marshal Kapil Kak (retd.) is part of a group of concerned citizens regarding Jammu and Kashmir Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



