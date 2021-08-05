Why are government schools not the first choice? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Improving the needs of government schools will make them more attractive

The public education system is the primary option for millions of students in India. These institutions have become more important as the pandemic takes a toll on the economy, putting fee-charging schools beyond the reach of many and forcing thousands to move to government schools. The Patna High Court recently asked for data on how many IAS and IPS officers have enrolled their wards in government schools.

Here we discuss the quality of public education.

Guests: Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Government of Karnataka; Anita Rampal, Professor and former Dean, Faculty of Education, Delhi University.

Host: G. Ananthakrishnan

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in