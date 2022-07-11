Why are DU’s English teachers fearful of losing their job? | In Focus podcast

July 11, 2022 17:42 IST

Dr Maya John speaks to us on the DU’s omission of English from credit courses under UGCF, and how that has affected several teachers as well as students alike

Delhi University’s English teachers are up in arms. They are upset that under the National Education Policy-compliant-Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), their work load is set to be drastically curtailed - by as much as one-third. In other words, many of these teachers, who are ad hoc employees, could be made redundant.

Delhi is a city teeming with mom-and-pop establishments promising to improve your ‘English communication skills’ in 30 days or less – a clear indication of a market for the teaching of English. How do we then explain, that in such a state, hundreds of highly qualified English teachers are staring at mass unemployment? How will the removal of English from Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) impact students from the North-east and foreign students? What are the implications of this move in terms of language politics and the political economy of public-funded higher education?

Guest: Dr Maya John, history faculty, Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

