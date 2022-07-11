Podcast

Why are DU’s English teachers fearful of losing their job? | In Focus podcast

G. SampathJuly 11, 2022 17:42 IST
Updated: July 12, 2022 11:22 IST

Delhi University’s English teachers are up in arms. They are upset that under the National Education Policy-compliant-Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), their work load is set to be drastically curtailed - by as much as one-third. In other words, many of these teachers, who are ad hoc employees, could be made redundant.

Delhi is a city teeming with mom-and-pop establishments promising to improve your ‘English communication skills’ in 30 days or less – a clear indication of a market for the teaching of English. How do we then explain, that in such a state, hundreds of highly qualified English teachers are staring at mass unemployment? How will the removal of English from Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) impact students from the North-east and foreign students? What are the implications of this move in terms of language politics and the political economy of public-funded higher education?

Guest: Dr Maya John, history faculty, Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University

Advertisement
Advertisement

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
Read more...