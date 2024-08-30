GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Why are combination drugs in India being banned | In Focus podcast

S. Srinivasan explains why FDCs or cocktail drugs are being banned in India, why India has one of the highest number of FDCs in its pharma market in the world, what the legal provisions around the manufacture of such drugs are, and how they can contribute to public health challenges like antimicrobial resistance.

Updated - August 30, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

The Central government, a few days ago, banned 156 fixed dose combination drugs, or FDCs. An FDC is a drug that has more than one active ingredient – two or more drugs together, in a single pill, capsule or shot. This is the latest in a series of bans brought in by the Centre – last year 14 FDCs were banned, and a total of 499 have been banned since 2014. 

Why the Centre banned 156 irrational fixed dose combinations

Why is this happening? Expert committees of the government have said these FDCs are irrational or have no therapeutic value for patients. In fact, FDCs are known to contribute to a growing public health problem in India – antimicrobial resistance So then why is the Indian market dominated by FDCs? Why are there FDCs in India that are not found anywhere else in the world? How are even unapproved and banned FDCs often found in the market?

Guest: S Srinivasan, co-convenor, All India Drug Action Network

Host: Zubeda Hamid

India’s alarming ‘fixed dose combination’ problem

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

