Why accountability is key for climate financing | In Focus podcast 

Negotiators, government representatives, and activists from across the world will assemble in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 for COP29, this year’s U.N. climate summit.

This COP, or Conference of Parties, is dubbed the “climate finance COP” as it has a big goal - setting a new climate financing target. Negotiators will discuss ways to set up a fund to help developing countries fight against climate change.

But the issues of climate financing are not just about setting a target; it is about incentivising the private sector to invest in greener technologies, forming regulations to aid the process, and finding ways to fund the transition from fossil fuels.

Guest: Dr. Monika Gupta, Assistant Professor, Finance and Economics, SPJIMR

Host: V Nivedita

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: