Why a dipping population growth has China worried | In Focus podcast

Ananth Krishnan speaks to us on the implications of the lowest population growth in China since 1960

China, the world’s factory, is worried by its dipping population growth – a figure that has fallen to its lowest level in six decades despite ending its 35-year “one child policy” in 2016 and replacing the “two child policy” with the “three child policy” last year.

Just under 11 million babies were born in China in 2021 while a little over 10 million deaths were reported in the year gone by. As a result, China recorded a population growth of 0.34 per thousand – the lowest since 1960. What are the implications of this obvious population crisis? Why aren’t more children being born in China? The country’s ageing population is better educated, more skilled and healthier than before. Will the country be able to cope with lesser numbers?

We discuss all these issues in this episode.

Guest: Ananth Krishnan, Hong Kong-based China correspondent of The Hindu

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan