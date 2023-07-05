HamberMenu
2023 Wimbledon Preview: Who are the contenders capable of stopping Djokovic? | In Focus podcast

As Djokovic eyes his 24th Grand Slam title, N. Sudarshan joins us to discuss if he is most likely to beat Margaret Court’s record.

July 05, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Can Novak Djokovic win a record 24th Grand Slam title? This question is one of the central themes of the 2023 Wimbledon championship. If the Serb manages to do it, not only will be equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slams – the highest across both genders – he will also equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight Wimbledon titles. And with Nadal out of the picture for the rest of the year, he will be on track for a calendar Grand Slam and perhaps put to rest the GOAT debate once and for all.

But how much of a favourite is Djokovic this year? What are the chances of the new world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz? And who are the favourites in the women’s draw?

Guest: N Sudarshan from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

