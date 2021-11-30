Where home is a rubbish mountain | The Hindu On Books podcast

Saumya Roy speaks to us on her latest book Mountain Tales

Mountain Tales is a gut-wrenching story of the poor and marginalised who work and live at Mumbai’s Deonar landfill to earn their daily bread. Journalist Saumya Roy, who spent eight years researching the impact of urbanisation, over-consumption and waste mismanagement in Maximum City, describes it as ‘discarded desires’ of the moneyed-people.

Roy initially planned to write a magazine article but in 2016 after fire erupted in Deonar’s garbage mountains engulfing the city in its smoke and the pickers got arrested, her Mountain Tales took shape as she witnessed the unspoken trauma of the marginalised community.

She speaks at length on the book and the people in it in this episode.

Host: Soma Basu