Where does the banking sector stand today? Pre-Budget Analysis | In Focus podcast

January 31, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

The banking sector in India witnessed a return to relatively good health over the past few years. With more stringent norms set by regulator RBI NPAs have declined and bank balance sheets have shed much of their baggage of bad loans. Is this trend here to stay? Also as the country emerged from the pandemic and economic growth picked up, banks also saw healthy credit growth. Deposit growth, though, has not kept pace. Are these causes for concern?

Guest: Mr. Anil Gupta, Senior VP and Co Group Head, Financial Sector Ratings at rating agency ICRA.

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy editor - Business, the Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

