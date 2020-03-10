Podcast

Where does Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit leave the Congress | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader dramatically quit the party this morning after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He will now join the BJP and be given a Rajya Sabha ticket. Scindia’s disaffection with the Congress party goes back a year and more, with growing differences over not getting his due after the Congress gained power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. In this episode we trace the roots of that discontent and where his exit now leaves a party gripped by an internal power struggle. Guest: Varghese George, Associate Editor, The Hindu

Also read: Turning younger and dynamic

Also read: Analysis | Jyotiraditya Scindia revolt a likely turning point in tussle within Congress

