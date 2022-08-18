Where did India’s football administration go wrong? | In Focus podcast

Amitabha Das Sharma speaks to us on FIFA’s suspension of India, and if the situation poses an opportunity to fix the country’s football governance.

On August 16, FIFA, world football’s governing body, suspended India citing “undue influence from third parties” in the functioning of the All India Football Federation. This ban, if not lifted soon, could mean that India wouldn’t be allowed to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled for October this year.

FIFA’s statement also laid down two conditions for the lifting of the suspension: one, repeal of the Supreme Court’s order mandating the setting up of the Committee of Administrators, or CoA, that is currently supervising AIFF’s functioning, and two, the AIFF must regain full control of its daily affairs.

The government of India immediately requested the Supreme Court for an early hearing, and on August 17, the Court passed an order directing the government to work proactively with FIFA and ensure that the AIFF suspension is lifted and the Under-17 Women’s World Cup takes place as scheduled.

What sparked this suspension by FIFA? Why did the Supreme Court want a CoA to be set up to oversee reform of the AIFF? Does the current crisis represent an opportunity for India to fix football governance in the country?

Guest: Amitabha Das Sharma, The Hindu’s Sports Bureau

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sjarmada Venkatasubramanian

