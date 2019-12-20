When the biggest Bollywood film of the decade isn't a Bollywood film, and other lessons for the Hindi film industry | The Hindu Analysis Podcast
A recent study of box office numbers from the Mumbai based Ormax media shed light on some of the biggest trends in the Hindu film industry over the last decade, including the biggest earners at the box office, the top male and female stars, the most liked songs etc. In this podcast we go behind the headline numbers to talk about the underlying trends that these numbers hint at, and how they could shape the course of the Hindi film industry going forward. Guest: Namrata Joshi, cinema editor, The Hindu
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Related Topics Entertainment Movies Podcast
Next Story