What’s next for Sri Lanka after the presidential election results? | In Focus podcast

Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the JVP has been elected as the 9th President of Sri Lanka. The results clearly signal a dramatic change from the politics of the past in Sri Lanka.
In this episode of In Focus, we decode the Sri Lankan presidential election results. Nirupama Subramanian, and Meera Srinivasan provide in-depth analysis on what the outcome means for the country’s political landscape.
Host: Amit Baruah
Edited by Jude Francis Weston
Published - September 24, 2024 05:56 pm IST