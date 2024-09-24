GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What’s next for Sri Lanka after the presidential election results? | In Focus podcast

Nirupama Subramanian and Meera Srinivasan join us to analyze the results of Sri Lanka’s presidential election and discuss their implications for the country’s future.

Updated - September 24, 2024 06:25 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the JVP has been elected as the 9th President of Sri Lanka. The results clearly signal a dramatic change from the politics of the past in Sri Lanka.

In this episode of In Focus, we decode the Sri Lankan presidential election results. Nirupama Subramanian, and Meera Srinivasan provide in-depth analysis on what the outcome means for the country’s political landscape.

Host: Amit Baruah

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Published - September 24, 2024 05:56 pm IST

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka Presidential Elections

