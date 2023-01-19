What’s more important to control diabetes: Awareness or money | Data Point podcast

January 19, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Data from the National Family and Health Survey-5 showed that, more than the wealth of a person, awareness levels play a relatively superior role in diabetes incidence. But do ground realities support this conclusion drawn using data? In this episode, The Hindu speaks to experts about the wealth-awareness-diabetes link.

Guests:

Emilija Zabiliute: Lecturer, Anthropologist, Durham University (Department of Anthropology)

K Srinath Reddy: Physician, Honorary Distinguished Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India.

Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan

