What’s more important to control diabetes: Awareness or money | Data Point podcast

Data from the National Family and Health Survey-5 showed that, more than the wealth of a person, awareness levels play a relatively superior role in diabetes incidence. But do ground realities support this conclusion drawn using data? In this episode, The Hindu speaks to experts about the wealth-awareness-diabetes link.
Guests:
Emilija Zabiliute: Lecturer, Anthropologist, Durham University (Department of Anthropology)
K Srinath Reddy: Physician, Honorary Distinguished Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India.
Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan
