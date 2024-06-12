What’s behind the record number of ‘heatwave’ days in north India this year? | In Focus podcast

North India is enduring its hottest-ever summer this year, with the number of heat wave days in May increasing by 125%. As per reports, extreme temperatures—in the range of 48–49 degrees—have caused the deaths of around 77 people across the country, including 33 who were on election duty.

Not only have average temperatures been high, they have been consistently high across a vast region, and across a high number of days.

How do we understand this trend? Is this primarily due to climate change? Or is this due to environmental degradation and the rampant loss of green cover? What are the public health implications, and what is the remedy?

Guest: Raghu Murtugudde, Professor of Climate Studies at IIT, Bombay.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston and Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

