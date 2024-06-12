GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

What’s behind the record number of ‘heatwave’ days in north India this year? | In Focus podcast

Raghu Murtugudde speaks to us about the reason behind the number of heatwaves this summer, and what the public health implications and remedies are. 

Updated - June 12, 2024 05:23 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 05:22 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

North India is enduring its hottest-ever summer this year, with the number of heat wave days in May increasing by 125%. As per reports, extreme temperatures—in the range of 48–49 degrees—have caused the deaths of around 77 people across the country, including 33 who were on election duty.

Not only have average temperatures been high, they have been consistently high across a vast region, and across a high number of days.

How do we understand this trend? Is this primarily due to climate change? Or is this due to environmental degradation and the rampant loss of green cover? What are the public health implications, and what is the remedy?

Guest: Raghu Murtugudde, Professor of Climate Studies at IIT, Bombay.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston and Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / heatwave

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.