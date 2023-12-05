HamberMenu
Should India be worried by the new spike in respiratory illnesses in China? | In Focus podcast

Dr R P Ilangho gives us the lowdown about the respiratory infections currently doing the rounds, who is at risk, and why they seem to be affecting children more than adults.

December 05, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Centre asks States to watch cases of respiratory illness

Reports of a spike in respiratory illnesses in China have recently caused some amount of panic. Perhaps this is not surprising considering that next month will mark four years since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out and changed the world as we knew it. The current surge of illnesses however, have been reported primarily among children. 

On November 22, the World Health Organisation requested information from China about these infections. Subsequently, Chinese authorities have said that the outbreak is due to a number of pathogens – all of them known, none of them new. On November 26, the Indian government asked State Governments to ensure that the influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) be closely monitored, particularly in children and adolescents. Several State governments have since then, stepped up their surveillance measures, especially as winter sets in, in many parts of India while parts of the south are experiencing heavy rains. We have since heard about RSV, adenoviruses and mycloplasma that have been the causes behind many of these infections.

Closely monitoring outbreak of H9N2, clusters of respiratory illness in children in China, says Health Ministry

So what are these pathogens that have caused the Chinese outbreak? Why are they affecting children? Does India have cause for concern? And what measures can we take to safeguard ourselves?

Guest: Dr R P Ilangho, a Chennai-based pulmonologist with over three decades of experience

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

