What’s behind the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Here’s a quick explainer on the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan where the violence is has entered its fourth day. Fresh clashes erupted on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on Sunday, and it’s threatening to push the countries back to war 26 years after a ceasefire was reached.

The conflict between these two former Soviet republics has wider geopolitical implications as Turkey, which shares a border with Armenia, is backing Azerbaijan, while Russia, which has good ties with both countries, has called for a ceasefire. The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor Stanly Johny delves into the conflict and the large geopolitical implications today.

