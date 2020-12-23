What’s behind PM Oli’s move to call for fresh elections in Nepal? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast 

In an emergency Cabinet meeting held on December 19, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli recommended the dissolution of Parliament of Nepal and called for a general election. The decision was ratified by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari in an official announcement hours later. The dramatic move came after weeks of tension with challenger Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, who has been demanding that Mr. Oli change his style of governance.

In this episode we’ll discuss the political challenges facing Mr. Oli that led to his taking this step. We’ll also discuss what this latest round of political turmoil means for India’s ongoing efforts to resume diplomatic dialogue with Nepal.

Guest: Kallol Bhattacharjee, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu

