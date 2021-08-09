What you need to know about the Tribunals Reforms Bill | In Focus podcast

Prachee Mishra tells us whether our tribunals remain safe from executive influence once the Bill becomes law

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 3. Once it comes becomes law, it will replace the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021.

The Bill, among other things, seeks to abolish several appellate tribunals, ranging from the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal and the Airports Appellate Tribunal to the Authority for Advanced Rulings, Intellectual Property Appellate Board, and the Plant Varieties Appellate Tribunal. The Bill also introduces changes in the terms of service of the officials serving in tribunals.

There was hardly any discussion in Parliament before the Bill was passed. But some key questions merit a proper debate: What was the need for this Bill? Will the abolition of tribunals increase the workload of the judiciary? How will the Bill impact our tribunals’ independence from executive influence?

Guest: Prachee Mishra, Head of Research at PRS Legislative Research, a New Delhi-based independent research non-profit.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Write to us at socmed4@thehindu.co.in