ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur conflict: What would it take to restore normalcy? | In Focus podcast

July 26, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

As the violence in Manipur continues to escalate, Rahul Karmakar takes us through the current unfolding scenario.

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Guwahati, July 21 (ANI): Members of the Assam Mahila Congress stage a protest over the viral video of two women and the ongoing violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur, in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

There has been extreme civil strife in Manipur for nearly three months. Two major ethnic groups – the Valley-dwelling Meiteis and the hill-dwelling Kukis – seem to have completely lost even the bare minimum of mutual trust essential to co-exist peacefully. The barbaric sexual assault of Kuki-Zomi women on May 4, a viral video of which emerged recently, brought to national consciousness the depth, scale and toxicity of the violence in Manipur.

While the state government has failed to ensure basic law and order, the larger question remains: is the problem purely one of law and order any longer? Can peace be restored without addressing the underlying ethnic tensions? Is the internet ban – slightly loosened -- helping or making things worse? What has been the fallout of this ethnic conflict in neighbouring states?

Guest: Rahul Karmakar, The Hindu’s North-East correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US