What would it take for D Gukesh to crack the 2800 barrier in chess? | In Focus podcast

August 09, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Rakesh Rao speaks to us about the rise of grandmaster Gukesh, and what it means for chess in India. 

G. Sampath

Shrewd moves: Gukesh made the most of Firouzja’s time pressure to come out the winner. Twitter/NorwayChess

Seventeen-year-old grandmaster D Gukesh has become the highest-rated Indian player in FIDE rankings. He shot past his idol Viswanathan Anand when he defeated Azerbaijan’s Misratdin Iskandarov in the ongoing World Cup in Baku. With this victory, Gukesh’s live rating went up to 2755.9, higher than Anand’s 2754. As Gukesh climbed up to become world No. 9, Anand slipped to the 10th spot. This is a big departure as Anand has been India’s top-ranked player since 1987 – a period of 36 years.

Now Gukesh has set his sights on getting his Elo rating past the 2800 mark – a feat achieved by only 14 players in the history of the sport. To find out more about the rise of Gukesh and what it means for Indian chess, we speak with Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports) at The Hindu.

Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports), The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

