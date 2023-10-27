HamberMenu
What would it mean for India to host the 2036 Olympics? | In Focus podcast

Rakesh Rao speaks to us about if India will be ready to host the 2036 Olympic games, and what scale of infrastructure the country would have to create to pull it off. 

October 27, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier this month that India will leave no stone unturned in its bid to host the 2036 Olympics. While India has hosted major multi-nation, multi-discipline sports events --- the Commonwealth Games of 2010 and the Asian Games of 1982 come to mind – the Olympics is of an altogether different order of magnitude.

Several questions pop up as India aspires to host the Olympics. How does the bidding process work? What are the costs likely to be? Can India afford it? And what is the scale of infrastructure that India would have to create in order to be able to pull it off?

Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Sports Editor at The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

