HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What WHO’s announcement on COVID-19 no longer being a public health concern means | In Focus podcast

Dr Soumya Swaminathan speaks to us about the WHO announcement that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency, and if this will affect the government’s policy for COVID vaccination.

May 12, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Ramya Kannan
Ramya Kannan

The recent announcement from the World Health Organization that COVID-19 would no longer be considered a public health emergency of international concern, sort of threw a spanner in the works. 

Was this a message of hope? Is it true that COVID is really over? What about vaccination or masking? The questions were aplenty. Today we have with us Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist of the WHO and present chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai, to bring in some clarity to the issue.

Guest: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist of the WHO and present chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai

Host: Ramya Kannan

Edited by Jude Francis Weston.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Coronavirus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.