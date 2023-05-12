What WHO’s announcement on COVID-19 no longer being a public health concern means | In Focus podcast

May 12, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

The recent announcement from the World Health Organization that COVID-19 would no longer be considered a public health emergency of international concern, sort of threw a spanner in the works.

Was this a message of hope? Is it true that COVID is really over? What about vaccination or masking? The questions were aplenty. Today we have with us Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist of the WHO and present chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai, to bring in some clarity to the issue.

Guest: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist of the WHO and present chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai

Host: Ramya Kannan

Edited by Jude Francis Weston.

