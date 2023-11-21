Analysing the World Cup final: What went wrong for India? | In Focus podcast

November 21, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

After winning ten matches on the trot, India could not win one more and bring home the World Cup. It started the final as favourites, but things did not go according to the expectations that fans had built up over one month of pure magic.

So, what went wrong for India? Was the match lost with the toss itself? Was Australia too good on the day? Or did India make mistakes? If it did, what were they, and what are the positives we can take away from this tournament?

Guest: Amol Karhadkhar from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

