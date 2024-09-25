What went into India’s historic double gold at Budapest Chess Olympiad? | In Focus podcast

India has made chess history by winning both the team golds at the Budapest Olympiad, which saw participation from a staggering 193 teams in the open section and 181 women’s teams. In the Open section, the Indian men’s team of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandha, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and P Harikrishna were so dominant they finished a good four points clear of the second-placed USA.

The Indian women’s route to the team gold was much tighter. They had to win their match on the final day, which they did.

What does the double triumph mean for Indian chess? What went into this historic achievement? And how can India build on this success?

Guest: Rakesh Rao, former Deputy Editor with The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

