What the U.S. midterm elections signal | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah November 10, 2022 16:11 IST

Narayan Lakshman speaks to us on the U.S midterm elections, and how the abortion issue and inflation will affect the performance of the Democrats and the Republicans.

Narayan Lakshman speaks to us on the U.S midterm elections, and how the abortion issue and inflation will affect the performance of the Democrats and the Republicans.

Democrats have performed better than expected in U.S. midterm elections to the House of Representatives and the Senate. In the House, a Republican advantage looks to be slender and the Senate is still up for grabs with a couple of seats set to be the decider. Exit polls suggest that inflation and abortion were key issues in the minds of American voters. Nearly 60 per cent of voters surveyed said they were dissatisfied or angry with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning abortion rights. So, did the abortion issue allow the Democrats to perform better? Did it help in turnout at a time when President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are down? Guest: Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu, and former Washington correspondent of the newspaper. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



