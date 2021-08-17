What the Taliban's return means for India | In Focus podcast

Suhasini Haidar and Stanly Johny speak on the quick fall of Kabul and what the changed landscape means for India's relations with Afghanistan and for its broader neighbourhood

The fall of Kabul and the Taliban's rapid takeover has plunged Afghanistan into uncertainty. In this episode, we look at the return of the Taliban and what it means for the country, for India, and for the region. How did Kabul fall so rapidly? Is Afghanistan set to return to the dark days of the late 1990s? What will the Taliban's links to jihadist groups mean for the region's security? What does the dramatically changed landscape mean for India's relations with Afghanistan and for its broader neighbourhood?

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu;

Stanly Johny, Foreign Editor, The Hindu

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu

Episode Notes

How Kabul fell, by Stanly Johny Analysis | How Kabul fell - The Hindu

Taliban takeover: 5 issues facing the Modi government, by Suhasini Haidar Taliban takeover: 5 issues facing the Modi government - The Hindu

