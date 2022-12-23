  1. EPaper
What the military clash in Tawang means for India | In Focus podcast

Dr. Jabin T. Jacob speaks to us on the recent military clash between Chinese and Indian troops in Tawang, and what this aggressive gesture displayed by china means.

December 23, 2022 03:51 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

Amit Baruah

It’s the eastern front with China that has become tense after a border clash between Chinese and Indian troops in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on the 9 th of December.

India and China, listeners may recall, are still engaged in dialing down Chinese transgressions in multiple areas in eastern Ladakh through negotiations that have been slow and protracted.

Four days after the incident in Tawang, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed both Houses of Parliament that Chinese troops unilaterally tried to alter the status quo in the Yangtse area, but were rebuffed by Indian soldiers.

So, what does one make of the latest aggressive posture displayed by the Chinese in the eastern sector?

To discuss this issue, we have Dr. Jabin T. Jacob, Associate Professor at the Department of International Relations and Governance Studies of the Shiv Nadar University.

Guest: Dr. Jabin T. Jacob, Associate Professor at the Department of International Relations and Governance Studies of the Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

