What the Facebook papers reveal | In Focus podcast

Mishi Choudhary speaks to us on the issues raised by leaked internal documents of the social media giant

Facebook has had its share of problems over the years, from privacy issues to data leaks to fake news. Now, internal documents made public by former Facebook employee Francis Haugen show that these problems may have been more systematic. They suggest that Facebook may have been aware of the problems that it was causing while doing little about it. Reporting on these internal documents, the New York Times said that in India, Facebook was facing an amplified version of its problems with misinformation and hate speech but allocated very little resources to deal with it.

So what are the wider issues that these papers raise? What is the answer to the problems that Facebook causes, considering the outsize influence it has? We discuss these and more in this episode.

Guest: Mishi Choudhary, founder and Legal director of the Software Freedom Law Centre

Host: P.J. George