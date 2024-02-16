GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What the Electoral Bonds verdict of the Supreme Court implies | In Focus podcast

Jagdeep S Chhokar speaks to us about the reasoning behind the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Electoral Bond Scheme, and its implications for Indian democracy moving forward. 

February 16, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously struck down the Centre’s electoral bond scheme. Electoral bonds enabled anonymous political donations, which the apex court has termed as “unconstitutional”. It stated categorically that the scheme violates the right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

What was the reasoning behind this verdict, and what are its implications for Indian democracy going forward?

Guest: Jagdeep S Chhokar from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a nonprofit that works in the field of electoral and political reforms.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

