What the developing countries were fighting for at WTO’s Abu Dhabi session | In Focus podcast

Ranja Sengupta speaks to us about the key agenda of the 13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO held in Abu Dhabi, and the disputes and wins for the developing nations in the same. 

March 12, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Kunal Shankar

The 164 member world trade organisation holds what it calls a Ministerial Conference – a once in two years meeting of all its member countries to discuss, negotiate and address global trade rules. WTO’s thirteenth ministerial conference, or MC13 – took place in Abu Dhabi in late February this year, but it failed to make headway on key agenda items. Such failures in negotiations have come to plague the WTO lately. Yet, despite this, failed outcomes are often touted as major victories by member counties. Like in India’s case, where Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal claimed a win for the country’s farmers, when India’s position on demanding sovereignty over public stock holding of food, and providing largely artesanal fishing nations, subsidies for fisheries failed to reach consensus.

Two more demands of developing countries – the first – lifting the moratorium on levying customs duty on e-commerce, and second, a reconstitution of the WTO’s dispute settlement appellate body, remained unresolved as well. And yet, why are these key wins for developing nations?

Guest: Ranja Sengupta from the global non-profit – Third World Network

Host: Kunal Shankar, Deputy Business Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

