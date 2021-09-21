What the AUKUS military pact means for India and the Quad | In Focus podcast

Suhasini Haidar and Dinakar Peri talk to us about what the trilateral pact means for the broader evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific region

Days ahead of this week's upcoming first in-person meeting in Washington of the leaders of the Quad — India, Australia, Japan and the U.S. — Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. made a surprise announcement of a new landmark trilateral security partnership. Dubbed AUKUS, the initiative will see Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines with help from the U.K. and the U.S. The announcement is already making waves, drawing a strong reaction from France, which lost its submarine deal with Australia as a result, and responded by saying it would recall its ambassadors from Australia and the U.S. In this episode, we break down what the AUKUS deal is about, the implications for India and the Quad, and what it means for the broader evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific region. We also look ahead to this week's Quad summit in Washington.

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu, Dinakar Peri, Defence Correspondent, The Hindu

