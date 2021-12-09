What next for school education? | In Focus podcast

Dr. Rukmini Banerji speaks to us on what the Annual Status of Education Report 2021 revealed

Schools began opening across the country in September this year, following the devastating second wave of COVID-19. By then, most of India's 24 crore students, had been out of schools for close to 18 months — most children in kindergarten and first standard had never set foot in a classroom. The Annual Status of Education Report 2021, released last month, throws up some important facts about how students and teachers have fared over the pandemic years. Significantly, there was an increase in the proportion of children not enrolled in school, compared to pre-pandemic figures from 2018.

Government schools saw a rise in enrolments, up from 64.3% in 2018 to 70.3% in 2021, while private schools recorded a dip — from 32.4% in 2018 to 24.4% in 2021.

Another important factor the survey highlighted was that online education, demonstrably, did not work for all — while smartphone availability in homes almost doubled from 2018 to 2021, and 67.6% of students on average had a device at home, over a quarter of them had no access to it at all.

But what needs to be done, going forward, in what is, arguably an unprecedented situation? A vast number of children may not be at the level that their grade and curriculum demand. What can schools and teachers do to deal with this? Do States need to frame policies and guidelines to help children get back on their feet, academically? Do we need to move away from a narrow, curriculum-driven approach that our school systems presently focus on?

Guest: Dr. Rukmini Banerji, Chief Executive Officer of Pratham Education Foundation

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by: Ranjani Srinivasan