What next for Liz Truss after U.K. PM race win? | In Focus podcast

Liz Truss has become Britain’s third woman Prime Minister. She defeated Rishi Sunak to become leader of the Tory party – the fourth leader in six years. Truss becomes Prime Minister with fewer than half of eligible voters in the party’s electoral college voting for her. She replaces the very flamboyant Boris Johnson.

Truss is faced with multiple issues, especially a looming energy crisis as gas prices hit the roof in the country. Some observers are even warning of potential blackouts this winter. So, what sort of leader will Liz Truss turn out to be? Is she up to the challenge?

Guest: Andrew Whitehead, former editor of the BBC’s Word Service.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.


